Subway unveils new menu, offers 1 million free sandwiches

ST. LOUIS – Subway offered its customers across the country a million sandwiches for free Tuesday as part of the chain’s new “Eat Fresh Refresh” menu unveiling.

“I had a free turkey bacon, and it was delicious,” customer Greg Wood said. “It was on multigrain and they even had avocado on the side.”

Wood doesn’t work for Subway, but maybe he should. His positive review follows the negative press Subway recently received for its tuna sandwiches.

A class-action lawsuit accuses Subway of fraud and false advertising over the content of its tuna sandwiches. The New York Times tested the meat and said it found no tuna DNA in a test.

Subway disagreed with the findings of the test and denied the allegations in the lawsuit, saying it “delivers 100 percent cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps.”

The tuna sandwich is not part of Subway’s menu refresh. The chain said it doesn’t need an update. That’s fine with customer Peter McDonnell.

“I buy the same thing every time I come in. Tuna,” McDonnell said.

As for Subway’s “Eat Fresh Refresh”, it doesn’t mean much to McDonnell.

“I guess I realized they had other things, but when I got to Subway it’s a tuna sandwich. Unless they improve the tuna and bring back oregano, it probably doesn’t make much difference to me,” McDonnell said.

According to the company’s North American president, “The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests.”