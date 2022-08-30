ST. LOUIS – Chef Dave Molina’s award-winning Cuban Reuben returns for one day only to close out National Sandwich Month at Sugarfire Smokehouse.

The launch starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and you have time to get your hands on what Sugarfire tabs as “The Best Sandwich in the World” until 7 p.m.

The Sandwich was created by Chef and Partner Dave Molina that won the 2018 “Best Sandwich in the World” title at the World Food Championship. The sandwich will be available at several St. Louis area Sugarfire locations on Tuesday.

The Cuban Reuban is made up of four different sandwiches: one includes smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches are made with provolone, white American cheese, and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard.

The Cuban Reuben will round out the series of weekly collaborations with St. Louis sandwich establishments that the BBQ joint has featured at its Olivette and downtown locations throughout August.