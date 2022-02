ST. LOUIS – Something special is waiting for MoDOT workers, as a thank you for all the extra hours they’ve worked this week. Sugarfire is giving away a free sandwich to any MoDOT employee.

Friday’s promotion at all of Sugarfire’s Missouri locations is available for lunch and dinner service. Workers can get their meal for dine-in or carry-out.

The promo is called “The MoDOT Meltdown.”