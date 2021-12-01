Sugarfire Smoke House to open a restaurant in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The newest Sugarfire Smoke House location is coming to Kirkwood, according to a Facebook post from the chain. St. Louis Magazine has the details on the restaurant’s location and the explosive growth of the barbeque business. It will be joining sister brands Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out in Kirkwood.

Sugarfire’s new St. Louis County location will be at 469 North Kirkwood Road. It is near the Global Foods Market and the Alpine Shop. It should be complete in the summer of 2022.

The local chain of restaurants has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. There are now over a dozen locations in the St. Louis area and across the country.