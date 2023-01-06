ARNOLD, Mo. – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region will soon open doors in Jefferson County.

Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 9. The new restaurant will be located in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue.

Arnold’s restaurant will include Sugarfire’s classic barbeque main plates with brisket, baby back ribs, turkey, salmon and pulled pork, along with chef-inspired side options that change daily.

The restaurant will be the eighth Sugarfire location in Missouri and 16th location nationwide. It will also be the second Sugarfire location for franchise owners Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch.

In anticipation of the restaurant opening, three people won $100 gift cards for Sugarfire in a Facebook contest.