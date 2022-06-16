ST. LOUIS – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region is expanding its footprint in Jefferson County.

Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri, this fall. The new location is planned in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue, though the grand opening date is still to be determined.

Arnold’s restaurant will include Sugarfire’s classic barbecue main plates with brisket, baby back ribs, turkey, salmon and pulled pork, along with chef-inspired side options that change daily.

The restaurant will be the eighth Sugarfire location in Missouri and 16th location nationwide. It will also be the second Sugarfire location for franchise owners Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch.

“I live in Jefferson County, and my two boys attend school in the Fox School District,” says Owner Gregg Medeiros. “The development of this community means the world to us. It’s our home. It’s our family.”

“After extensive research, we decided Jefferson County would be an outstanding location. Arnold, in particular, really fits our sense of community,” says co-owner Tom Lombardo. “A commitment to our neighbors is one of the most integral parts of the Sugarfire culture.”

For updates, follow Sugarfire Smokehouse Arnold (@Sugarfire55) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For more information about Sugarfire Smokehouse, click here.