ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Many businesses have been impacted by the flash flooding that swept through the region Tuesday. Sugarfire Smokehouse is offering customers a special meal to help workers in St. Charles.

The restaurant chain will be serving a brisket and mac wrap called the “WRapper’s Delight” Friday. It will be available to customers in Missouri and Illinois on July, 29. All of the proceeds will go directly to employees impacted by the floods to “help ease their financial burdens.”

The Sugarfire Smokehouse in St. Charles was one of the many businesses impacted by the extreme weather. The company has moved those workers to other locations while they renovate.

The “WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

You can get the special Friday at these locations:

Missouri

Olivette – 9200 Olive Boulevard., Olivette, St. Louis, MO 63132

Downtown St. Louis – 605 Washington Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101

Farmington – 670 Walton Drive, Farmington, MO 63640

Winghaven – 9955 Winghaven Boulevard., O’Fallon, MO 63368

Valley Park – 932 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park, MO 63088

Washington – 512 W Front Street, Washington, MO 63090

Illinois

Edwardsville – 2323 Plum Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

O’Fallon – 1425 N Green Mt Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269