Suicides at Lafayette and Marquette high school lead to calls for change

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A survey done by the students at Lafayette and Marquette high schools show of 852 students surveyed, 550 students across the district had considered taking their own lives.

Of 667 students asked if they had ever tried to take their own lives, 160 of them said “yes.” Eighteen of them said they had tried to kill themselves in the week before the survey. These numbers, along with what parents and students say are possibly as many as 4 student suicides over the last year-and-a-half, led some students to form a mental health awareness team.

The group went to the Rockwood School Board asking for specific changes in how mental health is discussed. They want students and teachers to be trained on how to spot warning signs. They want resources easier to find. Most of all, they want to take the stigma away from mental health discussions.

Rockwood officials tell FOX 2 this is a call to action for them. Right now, they have many resources, but say if students don’t know where to find them, then they’re not working. The district plans to involved the community and all high schools in discussions surrounding suicide education.

We have resources for students and their families. If you or someone you know needs help, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line (741741). You can also go online to the A.R.C. Angels Foundation or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News