Suicides at Lafayette and Marquette high school lead to calls for change

ST. LOUIS – A survey done by the students at Lafayette and Marquette high schools show of 852 students surveyed, 550 students across the district had considered taking their own lives.

Of 667 students asked if they had ever tried to take their own lives, 160 of them said “yes.” Eighteen of them said they had tried to kill themselves in the week before the survey. These numbers, along with what parents and students say are possibly as many as 4 student suicides over the last year-and-a-half, led some students to form a mental health awareness team.

The group went to the Rockwood School Board asking for specific changes in how mental health is discussed. They want students and teachers to be trained on how to spot warning signs. They want resources easier to find. Most of all, they want to take the stigma away from mental health discussions.

Rockwood officials tell FOX 2 this is a call to action for them. Right now, they have many resources, but say if students don’t know where to find them, then they’re not working. The district plans to involved the community and all high schools in discussions surrounding suicide education.

We have resources for students and their families. If you or someone you know needs help, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line (741741). You can also go online to the A.R.C. Angels Foundation or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.