ST. LOUIS – We’re just days into summer and high temperatures Saturday made it one of the hottest days of the year thus far. Despite the dangerous heat, there are ways to stay cool.

What started as a comfortable morning quickly turned into a scorcher of a Saturday, as temperatures rose to new heights.

Those venturing outside will certainly feel the heat. With temperatures rising into the high 90s, summer is most definitely in the air.

“I need a shower, but I feel good; feels good,” one runner said.

Whether on water or land, people showed up bright and early to Creve Coeur Park and lake to enjoy their weekend outdoors, with a side of caution.

“Come out early, because the sun will take it out of you, even this early in the morning,” said runner Rich Dernec. “As you can see, it’s a sweaty one.”

“I’m going to spend the rest of the day in air conditioning, listening to a book, reading a book or something like that, just drinking cold water or some lemonade, because I’m not going outside again today,” said another runner, Fern Wolf.

As St. Louis enters a string of high temperatures and humidity, it’s important to be aware when outside for extended periods of time.

Staying hydrated, resting in the shade, wearing light clothing, and listening to your body when it says you need a break; all are crucial to keeping safe and healthy.

“Headbands trying to wick away some of the moisture, hydration, definitely staying hydrated, and sunglasses to protect our eyes,” said Eager to Run club member Allison Jordan.

This goes extra for the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and kids.

If you’re planning a road trip, never leave kids or pets alone inside a hot car. All are important reminders as summertime kicks into full swing.