ST. LOUIS – August will mark one year since the ‘Pact Act’ was signed into law. The bill expands VA healthcare and benefits for millions of veterans and their survivors.

However, according to VA Secretary Dennis McDonough, there are some veterans who still haven’t received the new benefits. So the Veterans Benefits Administration and St. Louis Healthcare System are hosting the ‘Summer Vet Fest’ Wednesday.

The goal is to let veterans and their families know what benefits they can get, including toxic exposure screenings, women veteran programs, and homeless veteran programs.

It’s Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the VBA offices on Page Avenue. They also want to remind veterans to file their ‘Pact Act’ claim before August 9.