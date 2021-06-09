Sunday Mass times within the Archdiocese of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Many Catholics are wondering what time they can attend Sunday Mass now that Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski said that the obligation resumes on July 1.

The announcement came from Rozanski in a video.

“I am lifting the dispensation to the obligation for Sunday Mass in the Archdiocese of St. Louis,” Rozanski said.

Each parish will continue with its safety protocols. The mask mandate is only in place for those who have not been vaccinated. Rozanski is leaving social distancing and capacity restriction decisions up to individual parishes depending on the size and set up of the church.

“Being together at Mass is important to being Catholic,” Rozanski said.

Click here to find a Mass time within the Archdiocese of St. Louis.