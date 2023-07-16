ST. LOUIS – A strong line of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents in the St. Louis region.

According to Ameren Missouri, approximately 23,000 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. The majority of outages were reported in Jefferson County and westerly St. Louis County.

Damaging winds reached 60 miles per hour in some places, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

More thunderstorms, potentially severe ones, can be expected later tonight around 10 p.m., bringing with them hail and another round of pernicious winds.

It’ll be dry, warm, and humid in between storms, so the summertime heat will be an issue on the dry days.

This weather pattern will continue for the better part of the coming week.