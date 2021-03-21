Sunday’s beautiful weather coaxes St. Louisans to venture outdoors for fun and sunshine

ST. LOUIS – Sunday was a day to put on your mask and head outdoors.

Walkers and joggers showed up early at Forest Park. Golfers were out in force. The course was covered by folks playing a round of 18; plus, there was a tournament.

“Don’t like to play in too cold of weather,” golfer Patrick Gaffney said. “When it gets below 50 (degrees), it’s tough.”

His brother Jim added, “Definitely glad it’s changed. We’re summer people. We like getting out and doing things outside.”

It was a month and a few days ago when we were coping with arctic and single-digit temperatures.

“The cold weather’s too brief. … I like the four seasons, for sure,” said Rick Gaffney.

Cars carrying zoo-goers lined up to park. Thirty members of the Cook family came out to see the animals.

Erin Cook acted as family spokesperson.

“I love being with my family all the time, he said. “We do have our ups and downs and that’s what family is.”

The Cooks made their zoo reservation two weeks ago long before they knew what Sunday’s weather would be.

“We were hoping for a good day and we got a good day,” he said.

The folks at Bayer Garden Shop said they were expecting a lot of customers. Gardeners have been itching to get out in their yards the warmth has them fired up.

And let’s get a weather review from the younger set.

“I feel like today is a great day. It’s really warm and nice,” said Bryan Beery. “I also think I was tired of the cold and just wanted it to be warm for a little bit.”

A great day and really nice. An apt description for perfect weather.