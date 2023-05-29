ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s sunny and warm conditions continue on Memorial Day. Monday is a few degrees warmer—85° for a high—but we’re still projecting low humidity.

When we head back to work on Tuesday, the warming trend will continue, with a noticeable rise in humidity. Out-the-door temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, with highs near 90°.

By Wednesday, not only is it going to be warmer and muggier, but we’ll start to watch for pop-up showers and see an increase in isolated storms by that afternoon. That pattern continues through the end of the week.