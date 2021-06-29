Sunset Hills Burger King to debut new exterior design

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A Burger King in Sunset Hills is under renovation for a new exterior look as part of the brand’s new image.

The restaurant located at 10734 Sunset Hills Plaza was selected to be one of the first locations to have the new design, according to a press release.

Renovations include a new pavilion layout that centers around Burger King’s iconic flame grilling, among other modern updates. The restaurant is expected to reopen in late July and will still offer contactless services such as a drive-through and mobile ordering.

Although certain locations will have the latest design, all Burger King locations will implement new menu boards, uniforms, signage, and a new logo.

“Burger King has taken the guest experience to a whole new level from other fast-food restaurants in recent years,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of Broadway Restaurant Group.

“From upgrading the look and feel of restaurants, debuting innovative products like the new Ch’King™ Chicken Sandwich, and improving the quality of ingredients in core products, it is more enjoyable and satisfying than ever to dine and work at our restaurants.”

The Sunset Hills Burger King is currently hiring employees of all levels. Candidates can apply in person or online.

“We strive to hire and promote right from the surrounding communities, giving residents a livelihood and path to career growth,” Delouvrier said. “In fact, 90 percent of Broadway Restaurant Group managers have been promoted from within.”

Additionally, Broadway Restaurant Group awards $1,000 college scholarships each year to employees or community members in the surrounding community.