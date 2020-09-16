Sunset Hills doctor admits to child pornography possession

ST. LOUIS – A former SLU Hospital doctor faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to distributing child pornography.

According to the office of US Attorney Jeff Jensen, Dr. Ashu Joshi began a relationship with a minor. Joshi met the victim through her mother, who was a former patient of the doctor’s in Kentucky.

Prosecutors said Joshi and the victim had sex and that he directed the minor to take and send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to him through the Facebook Messenger app.

The images were flagged by Facebook and then turned over to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2018, who then contacted the St. Louis County Police Department to assist with the investigation. Joshi was arrested and charged that same month.

Joshi will be sentenced October 7, 2020.