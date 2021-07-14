Sunset Hills man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor; prosecutors worried there could be more victims

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 24-year-old Sunset Hills man has been jailed on accusations of carrying on an illicit relationship with an underage girl. Local and federal law enforcement agencies are concerned there could be additional victims.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Ulsas on Wednesday with one count of possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor, and second-degree sodomy. All of the charges are felonies.

While authorities could not say for certain if other victims are out there, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said cases like this typically involve more than one victim.

According to Bell, Ulsas met the victim on Facebook. The incidents occurred on or about May 29, 2020, and May 5, 2021, Bell said.

Ulsas met with the victim and, knowing she was under 18 years of age, filmed her performing a sexual act on him.

Investigators with St. Louis County, Sunset Hills, and the FBI said Ulsas posted to social media using the following aliases to find potential victims: Micheal Lightning, Michael Martinez, Mike McChikin, Micheal Capone, Michael Notafryguy, Goodguy Mike, Jason Borges, and Micheal Crispy Kanashi.

Those accounts were associated with the following email addresses: racistpedophile@gmail.com, emailforariesms@gmail.com, mikekanashisushi@gmail.com, mikeykanashisushi@gmail.com.

Anyone with information or evidence about other victims or additional criminal behavior tied to these accounts is asked to contact the FBI at tips.FBI.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

