Sunshine brings booming business to 9 Mile Garden’s opening week

AFFTON, Mo. – 9 Mile Garden, an outdoor food truck venue in Affton, hosted its first live entertainment Wednesday night after a beautiful day where temperatures reached the 70s for the first time in months.

Wednesday was also the opening night of the season for some food trucks that get to park at the venue as well.

“This is their opening week and it’s our opening night here. To get a 70-degree night, it’s just like a gift from God. This is incredible,” UKraft owner Matt Ratz said.

Emily Willis visited 9 Mile Garden from Jefferson County to soak up the sunshine.

“We’re also big fans of live music but if it wasn’t for the sunshine, we probably wouldn’t be out here. We would probably be indoors,” she said.

For customers, 9 Mile Garden has been a way to get outside during the pandemic. And for food trucks, the venue has provided a unique way to create revenue in an otherwise slow time because of COVID-19.

“It’s incredible. It’s been a gamechanger for the food truck industry,” Ratz said. “It kind of gave us food trucks a brick-and-mortar type setting where our customers could know that we’re going to be there.”

Sam Sparrow, manager of Blues Fired Pizza truck, echoed the same message.

“In a couple of months, we actually paid off this truck just by coming here,” he said.

Live entertainment plus warmer temperatures has been a recipe for a successful opening week, for both customers and business.

“We love that we see a summer-like day coming and we get the chance to be out and about,” Cindy Brewer, Ballwin resident, said.

“Definitely when it’s warmer out, we tend to get more business because people are more willing to come outside to be able to wait in line,” Sparrow said.

The sunshine is good for business and good for the soul.

9 Mile Garden is hosting Trivia Night on Thursday, more live entertainment on Friday, and a movie on Saturday.

According to 9 Mile Garden’s Facebook page, here is a list of the food truck lineup for the rest of opening week.

Thursday, March 4, 11-2p:

Farmtruk

Go Gyro Go

Graze Truck

Super Smokers BBQ

Taste D Burger

Thursday, March 4, 5-9p:

The Crooked Boot

Farm Truk

Sedara Sweet

Seoul Taco

Sugarfire 64

Truck Norris

Zia’s on the Hill

Friday, March 5, 11-2p:

Blues Fired Pizza

The Crooked Boot

Full Moon

Havana’s Cuisine

Street Dogz Express

Friday, March 5, 5-9p:

Clara B’s Kitchen

Graze Truck

Spud Shack

Super Smokers BBQ

Wok and Roll

Zacchi Truck

Saturday, March 6, 11-2p:

Essentially Fries

This N’ That Eatery

Truck Norris

Truckeria Del Valle

Wayno’s International

Zacchi Food Truck

Saturday, March 6, 5-9p:

TheCrooked Boot

Farm Truk

Go Gyro Go

Havana’s Cuisine

Sedara Sweets

Street Dogz Express

Sugarfire 64

Zia’s on the Hill

Sunday, March 7, 11-2p:

Clara B’S Kitchen

Cluck Oink Moo

The Red Dirt Revival

Ukraft

Vails Brothers Food Truck

Sunday, March 7, 5-9p:

Doggie Mac’s

Essentially Fries

Havana’s Cuisine

This N That