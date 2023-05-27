ST. LOUIS — Today and tomorrow will be beautiful, with highs in the low 80s. Memorial Day was in the middle 80s. The humidity stays low, and there is a lot of sun. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60 at night. Over the next week, there won’t be many chances of rain. We do turn up the heat for the work week, and by Wednesday the temperature is in the 90s. Also, the humidity starts to rise. We have a small chance of a few afternoon storms from Wednesday to Friday.

