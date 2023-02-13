WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Missouri lawmakers take steps to honor the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl LVII.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) cosponsored the resolution introduced on Capitol Hill Monday.
It formerly congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs while also honoring the fans and members of Chiefs Kingdom.
“The Chiefs had a remarkable season, finishing strong with a hard-fought and well-deserved Super Bowl win. The Kansas City community could not be more proud of this team’s accomplishments, and we look forward to their continued success into the future,” Senator Hawley said.
Senator Hawley introduced a similar resolution in January 2020 after the Chiefs’ won Super Bowl LIV, the organization’s first Championship in more than 50 years.
Fans can read the entire resolution below:
RESOLUTION
A resolution congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their
victory in Super Bowl LVII in the successful 103rd
season of the National Football League.
Whereas, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Kansas City
Chiefs (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘Chiefs’’) defeated
the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38 to 35 to
win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,
Arizona;
Whereas the Chiefs, established on August 14, 1959, and
playing in their 63rd season in the National Football
League (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘NFL’’),
made their fifth Super Bowl appearance, appearing in 3
out of the past 4 Super Bowls;
Whereas the Chiefs have appeared in 5 consecutive American
Football Conference Championship games the last 5
years;
Whereas the victory in Super Bowl LVII earned the Chiefs
their third Super Bowl victory;
Whereas the Chiefs were participants in the first ever Super
Bowl of 1967;
Whereas the Chiefs began their championship season in the
great city of St. Joseph, Missouri, holding training camp
on the campus of Missouri Western State University;
Whereas head coach Andy Reid earned his 22nd postseason
win, placing him second all-time in number of NFL
coaches’ playoff wins;
Whereas Andy Reid earned his second Super Bowl victory in
his 24-year tenure as a head coach in the NFL;
Whereas, in the 2022 NFL season, the Chiefs competed at
the highest level with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses;
Whereas Orlando Brown Jr., Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones,
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, and
Tommy Townsend were all selected to be in the 2023
NFL Pro Bowl;
Whereas, in Super Bowl LVII—
(1) Super Bowl LVII MVP and 2022 to 2023 NFL
MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 27
pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, with an
incredible 26-yard run in the fourth quarter, all while
battling a severe ankle injury;
(2) Travis Kelce had 6 receptions for 81 yards and
1 touchdown;
(3) Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 27-
yard field goal to put the Chiefs ahead by 3 points with
8 seconds remaining in the game;
(4) Isiah Pacheco carried the ball 15 times for 76
yards and 1 touchdown;
(5) Nick Bolton led the team with 8 tackles and a
fumble recovery for a touchdown;
(6) Kadarius Toney received a touchdown pass and
had an astounding 65-yard punt return;
(7) Skyy Moore received a touchdown pass;
(8) the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit going into
the second half; and
(9) the entire Chiefs roster contributed to the victory,
including Nick Allegretti, Blake Bell, Nick Bolton,
Orlando Brown, Shane Buechele, Michael Burton, Deon
Bush, Harrison Butker, Leo Chenal, Frank Clark, Jack
Cochrane, Bryan Cook, Mike Danna, Carlos Dunlap,
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jody Fortson, Willie Gay, Noah
Gray, Mecole Hardman, Darius Harris, Chad Henne,
Malik Herring, Creed Humphrey, Nazeeh Johnson, Chris
Jones, Ronald Jones, Joshua Kaindoh, George Karlaftis,
Travis Kelce, Darian Kinnard, Patrick Mahomes, Trent
McDuffie, Jerick McKinnon, Skyy Moore, Lucas Niang,
Derrick Nnadi, Isiah Pacheco, Justin Reid, Justyn Ross,
Khalen Saunders, Trey Smith, JuJu Smith Schuster,
L’Jarius Sneed, Juan Thornhill, Joe Thuney, Kadarius
Toney, Tommy Townsend, Marquez Valdez-Scantling,
Prince Tega Wanogho, Jaylen Watson, Justin Watson,
Tershawn Wharton, Brandon Williams, Joshua Williams,
James Winchester, and Andrew Wylie,
Whereas the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LVII instills an extraordinary
sense of pride for all of ‘‘Chiefs Kingdom’’ in
the States of Missouri and Kansas and across the Midwest;
Whereas people all over the world are asking, ‘‘How ‘bout
those Chiefs?’’;
Whereas Lamar Hunt founded the Chiefs more than 6 decades
ago, and helped shape the National Football
League, including by coining the phrase ‘‘Super Bowl’’;
and
Whereas the Hunt family deserves great credit for its unwavering
commitment to, and leadership and support of,
Chiefs Kingdom: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—Resolution by Sen. Josh Hawley & Sen. Eric Schmitt
(1) congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs (re
ferred to in this resolution as the ‘‘Chiefs’’) and
their entire staff, Mayor of Kansas City Quinton
Lucas, Governor of Missouri Mike Parson, and loyal
fans of the Chiefs for their victory in Super Bowl
LVII; and
(2) respectfully directs the Secretary of the
Senate to transmit an enrolled copy of this resolu’
tion to—
(A) the chairman and Chief Executive Of12
ficer of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt;
(B) the president of the Chiefs, Mark
Donovan;
(C) the head coach of the Chiefs, Andy
Reid; and
(D) players Patrick Mahomes, Travis
Kelce, and Harrison Butker.