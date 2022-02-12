Superbowl & Valentine’s Day has shoppers busy this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Between the Superbowl and Valentine’s Day celebrations, stores are packed and shoppers are busy getting some last-minute shopping done.

The weather may be cold, but weekend plans are heating up. Valentine’s day is fast approaching. You know what that means, flowers.

“A lot of red roses, that’s the main thing, I have about 1,800 red roses in the store right now. Hoping to sell all of those,” said Christine Lesher Reed, manager, Lesher’s Flower’s

No surprise, red roses are the favorite. They are fillling the floors packed up and ready to go.

Customers are also spreading the love at chocolate shops and nail salons.

“We were going to stop and kind of beat the last-minute rush and get some stuff before Monday,” said Todd hampel, owner oF St. Louis Pizza and Wings.

Some are pulling double-duty shopping for their Valentines and the Super Bowl at grocery stores.

“I’m celebrating Valentines Day with my husband, so I got some steaks, some flowers, we’re going to do some strawberries with some chocolate,” said Schnucks Customer Raquel DiVincenzo.