Supply company in Downtown St. Louis says city barricades are blocking his loading docks

ST. LOUIS – Less than two years ago, Victor Field took a leap of faith and left his job to start his own business: Field Electrical Supply Company.

Field bought a building on Collins Street with four loading docks, but city barricades are now blocking access to all of them from both sides. Field said he cannot receive or ship out materials.

He was originally told that the barricades were going up for a weekend for the Ride of the Century motorcycle rally to control crowds, but they have been up for a month.

Field has been talking with the city about the barricades for weeks. They have agreed to remove one side of the barricades. A spokesperson for the mayor said the removal should happen Thursday. They are going to keep the other end up as part of their effort to reduce street racing and reckless driving

Field said he’s grateful that one end of the barricade is being removed but he would like access to the other end of the block as well.