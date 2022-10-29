ST. LOUIS – A memorial was held Friday with candles, balloons, and flowers being placed outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Monday’s deadly shooting took the lives of 15-year-old Alexandria Bell, a sophomore at the school, and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, a dedicated teacher looking forward to retiring in a couple of years.

Bell’s family joined current students and alumni outside the school Friday afternoon for a balloon release in her honor.

“She was pretty inside and out,” said Dachelle Miller, one of Bell’s friends and classmates.

She said students are showing support for each other.

“Alex and Ms. Kuczka would want that,” Miller said. “They would want the school to come together for them, and I think that’s what we should do.”

“You could actually call Kuczka like your gym mom because she’s always going to make sure you’re okay,” said Raymond Carthen, one of Kuczka’s former students.

Support is also coming from school alumni. Several graduates say now is the time for them to become even closer.

“Everybody just needs to be wrapped in love,” said Antonio Morgan, Central Visual and Performing Arts alumnus. “You know, it’s just a time of healing right about now.”