ST. LOUIS — “Heat Up St. Louis” is a non-profit initiative that partners with Hardee’s for a yearly fundraiser to assist people with paying their utility bills.

Today, participating Hardee’s locations across Missouri and Illinois will offer a $1 sausage or egg biscuit sandwich from 6 to 10 a.m., with 100% of the proceeds going towards elderly, disabled, and low-income households in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, as well as 12 other counties in Missouri and Illinois. The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “Have a Heart…Heat a House.”

The demand for utility assistance has increased by 48% compared to last year, making contributions more important than ever to keep residents warm this winter.

If you can’t make it to Hardee’s today, you can also make a donation through a link on heatupstlouis.org or by contributing to canister collections taking place all weekend. Your support can make a big difference in keeping families warm during these last 38 days of winter.