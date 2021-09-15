Support Hunger Action Day by wearing orange this Friday

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Inside the St. Louis Area Foodbank warehouse in Bridgeton, it takes a lot of coordination and logistics to make sure that those in need don’t go hungry in the St. Louis area.

Every day at the St. Louis Area Foodbank, the 18 trucks and drivers leaving and returning, delivering food to 26 counties, 14 in Missouri and 12 in Illinois to 600 food pantries.

“A lot of our pantries and partners know our drivers,” said Meredith Knopp, president & CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“Hunger Action Month is the time when the 200 foodbanks that make up the Feeding America network really shine the light on food insecurity in our region. So, for us, that’s Southeast Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.”

Those drivers who deliver the food to pantries help an estimated 430,000 people struggling with food insecurities locally.

KPLR and KTVI parent company Nexstar has announced a commitment to donate $2 million in television airtime and financial support to Feeding America through 2023.

To volunteer at the food bank, “Helpie Hour” will be Sept. 16 and Sept. 23.

“This Friday, Sept. 17, is what we call Hunger Action Day and it’s a day we want everyone to wear orange,” Knopp said.

“I know it’s in your repertoire or closet especially during Halloween. Wear orange and take a picture hashtag on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or wherever and let people know that you care about the issue of hunger and you’re willing to take a stand against food insecurity.”