ST. LOUIS – US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will visit Washington University in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 5.

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend the St. Louis Field House where the Justice will have a conversation with Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin. She will then take questions from the audience.

Everyone in attendance must wear a KN95 mask. They are available onsite. Attendees also have to complete a COVID-19 self-screening test.