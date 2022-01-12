Surging COIVD numbers set new hospital records in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The spread of COIVD in the St. Louis area is setting new records in area hospitals and changing the way St. Louis County does business with residents.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports several hospital records were set today due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-positive patients in hospitals increased from 1,348 yesterday to 1,369 today. New hospital admissions increased from 194 yesterday to 244 today. And 23 COVID deaths are being reported today.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced that starting tomorrow the county department of revenue will require appointments for in-person services at its Clayton location. This policy will stay in place through March 7.

Walk-in services are still available at the department’s northwest crossings and at Keller Plaza in South County.

More than a quarter of the 80 revenue department workers have either been out with COIVD or have been quarantined due to exposure.

“We’re in uncharted territory. The health care systems tell us that it is going to get worse before it gets better,” Page said.

“The number of COVID tests coming back positive now is

nearly 40 percent and our health care experts anticipate the spread is even greater than that because not everyone who is symptomatic is getting tested.”

Page said the county also is considering holding county council meetings virtually again.