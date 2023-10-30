ST. LOUIS – Surveillance cameras operated by the Central West End Security Initiative captured the dramatic moments Sunday morning when a mother carrying her child was attacked in St. Louis.

The child’s father is seen pushing back the attacker while the mother carries the child away near Euclid Avenue and West Pine Boulevard.

St. Louis police reported the series of attacks that took place near that intersection in a short period of time. Anthony McGee, 19, was quickly taken into custody after witnesses called the police.

McGee is facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest. Police allege McGee attacked the mother and daughter, struck another woman in the head with a bottle, and chocked an 82-year-old woman on a sidewalk, resulting in both her arms being broken.

Clayton Police recently arrested McGee and allege he punched a woman walking south along Big Bend Boulevard. Washington University police reported the victim was a Washington University Student.

“He’s obviously a danger to the community and could be a danger to himself as well,” said Jim Whyte, the executive director of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative. He said security cameras in the neighborhood are continuously reviewed and have been an effective tool in helping with investigations.

“We do a wonderful job, I think, helping police identify and capture those that commit crimes in this neighborhood,” Whyte said.