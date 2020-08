ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police need help identifying a person of interest following a July attempted carjacking that ended with a suspect killed.

It happened on Cole Street in downtown St. Louis around 10:00 pm.

Detectives want to know who the man is seen with Demarco Combs. Combs was a suspect that was killed during the incident.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).