Survey: Missouri ranked among top 10 anti-vaccine states

ST. LOUIS – A new survey found Missouri was ranked as one of the top ten anti-vaccine states.

The survey, created by What If Media Group, asked if Americans were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available.

Out of the 70,000 Americans, the survey showed “almost half of them are unwilling to get the vaccine, even when it becomes available.”

For Missouri, 56.8% of people surveyed said they would not get the vaccine when it becomes available.

There were three major conclusions from the survey:

Those who identified as Democrats were way more likely to be willing to take the vaccine more than Republican and Independent voters.

Less than one-third of those willing to get the shot said a $1,500 government stimulus check would be enough to change their minds.

Those who opposed the shots locally said it is less likely about cost or healthcare coverage, and more likely about ideological concerns, freedom of choice, or political beliefs.