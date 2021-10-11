Surveys to determine if tornadoes hit southwestern Missouri

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — The National Weather Service says crews are heading out to rural areas in southwestern Missouri to determine if tornadoes caused damage being reported overnight. Weather radar indicated possible tornadoes near Neosho and Golden City before dawn Monday.

Doug Cramer is a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield. He says vague reports of damage from those areas in Jasper and Newton counties have come in, but there have been no reports of injuries.

Cramer says the storms have dissipated and residents in the region can expect clear skies late Monday and all day Tuesday until storms likely return again on Wednesday.