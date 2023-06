ST. LOUIS – Webster University will host the 20th annual Susan Polgar Foundation Invitational Chess Tournament Wednesday.

The competition is for girls ages 17 and younger. Right now, 54 girls from 29 states are preparing to compete.

For the 20th anniversary, Susan Polgar herself will be present to oversee the tournament. She helped lead Webster’s chess team to five national championships as coach until she retired two years ago.

The tournament runs through Sunday.