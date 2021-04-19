Suspect arrested after fire at Cape Girardeau church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials say a fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint in Cape Girardeau is being investigated as a possible arson.

Police arrested a suspect after the fire, which began Sunday night. No one was injured.

Flames engulfed the church shortly after firefighters arrived. The church’s stake director, Kevin Dickson, said he was grateful no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. He says the church was special to its members but it can be rebuilt.