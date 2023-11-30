ST. LOUIS – A suspect has been charged in two armed robberies that occurred at the Red Roof Inn months apart at the same location in Florissant.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Antonio Mickey, a 24-year-old from St. Louis, in connection with the robberies on July 2 and November 25. Charges included two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of using a gun in the crime.

According to the Florissant Police Department’s investigation, on July 2, 2023, Mickey, approached a victim’s door at the Red Roof Inn located at 307 Dunn Rd. After the victim opened the door, he sprayed her in the face with a liquid.

A struggle happened, during which Mickey threw her onto the bed, implied that he had a gun by holding his hand inside his shirt, and then took cash and the victim’s cell phone. The victim later identified Mickey in a photo lineup.

On November 26, 2023, Mickey knocked on another victim’s door at the same hotel, claiming to be a hotel employee. Once admitted to the room, he went to the bathroom.

Upon exiting, he sprayed the victim in the face with a liquid, threatened to shoot her, took her cell phone, and fled the room. A nearby hotel employee witnessed Mickey running from the room and escaping in a silver Buick. The second victim also identified Mickey in a photo lineup.

Mickey is now behind bars with a cash bond set at $100,000.