Suspect arrested for stabbing, killing a St. Louis man in January

GREATER VILLE, Mo. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing and killing a man in January.

Police say on Jan. 23, just before 2 a.m., they responded to a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of N. Newstead Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Derrell Barlow on the ground with puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested 41-year-old James Miller for the crime.

Miller has been charged with one count of second-degree murder , one count of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.