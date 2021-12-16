Suspect arrested in 2016 shooting of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding

NEW ORLEANS — A suspect has been identified and charged in the 2016 shooting death of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the arrest Thursday of 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the death of Thomas Rolfes. The 25-year-old Rolfes had come to the city on a Mother’s Day weekend to scout wedding venues with his fiancée. He was found shot to death at an intersection after leaving a bar.

Williams credited his staff, police and victim advocates with continuing to pursue the cold case until evidence led to charges and an arrest.

Rolfes had been in New Orleans with his fiancée, Elizabeth Fried, looking for a place to hold their wedding. They met there while students at Tulane.

Police say Rolfes died from a gunshot to the chest and that his wallet was missing.