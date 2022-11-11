ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One month after police said Marquist Murray was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department confirms an arrest was made.

The prosecuting attorney’s office has taken the arrest under advisement. No charges have been filed.

“We feel for the family,” said Pastor Yarner Marty, Pentecostal Church of the Redeemer.

A memorial still stands in front of the church, located on St. Charles Rock Road, just west of Normandy Avenue. The pastor said cars often drive too fast through the area.

“Don’t be the person that would cause somebody to die,” Marty said.

The crash site brought back painful memories for many residents living in the nearby community of Greendale. Greendale Mayor Monica Jefferson said two Greendale residents have died in crashes near the same intersection. FOX 2 recently reported concerns at that intersection.

The city of Greendale is considering whether to add speed bumps to address concerns about speeding by residents on the streets. A virtual board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Jefferson said it is possible a vote could be taken at that meeting.

Greendale’s mayor believes that if drivers knew the pain caused by losing a loved one, they would not be driving so recklessly.

“I’d much rather slow down and save a life then to speed to get somewhere,” Jefferson said.