Suspect arrested in June Dutchtown shooting, killing 17-year-old

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for shooting 2 teenagers in June, leaving one dead.

Police said they arrested Tyler Cameron Wednesday as a suspect of the murder.

Police said on June 21, 2020, they were called to the 4600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting.

Once arriving, they found 17-year-old Jaquelle Brown with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 19-year-old male was also brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was in stable condition.

Cameron was arrested for 1st degree murder.