ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One of the men believed to be responsible for more than a dozen smash-and-grab burglaries in the area is in police custody.

Investigators believe Joshua John Simmons-Pollard’s crime spree lasted a little more than two weeks, unveiling the magnitude of the accused serial burglar’s crimes in court documents.

Simmons-Pollard, 25, broke into businesses in both St. Louis City and County between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15.

He’s accused of busting the windows of Glitter on Gravois in Sappington Plaza, and stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry. The break-in was caught on camera.

Paul Pytlinski, president and owner of Glitter on Gravois, said he’s glad the suspected thief is behind bars.

“This can happen to anybody. We have been in business almost a decade and nothing like this has ever happened,” Pytlinski said.

Simmons-Pollard is also accused of several other burglaries, including Imo’s Pizza on Jefferson, Tucker’s Place on South 12th Street, Courtesy Diner on Hampton, an ATM on Manchester, and many more. Investigators say he was captured on surveillance video at every burglary.