CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A man accused in a shooting outside a Creve Coeur pizza parlor last month is behind bars.

U.S. Marshals recently arrested Azar Thompson, 30, in the investigation. He is jailed in Madison County, Illinois, with pending extradition hearings.

Police say Thompson and the victim, who were acquaintances, met at the pizza parlor and got into a dispute outside the business, which led to the shooting.

The 34-year-old victim ran across the street and into a grocery store to seek help. The victim was treated at a local hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Before his arrest, prosecutors had announced charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and property damage against Thompson.