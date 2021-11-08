Suspect arrested in St. Louis after armed truck stop robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A truck driver was robbed at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis at around midnight. It happened at the Love’s Travel Stop on North Broadway. A short time later police arrested a suspect at the Economy Inn nearby on North Grand.

