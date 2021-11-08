Suspect arrested in St. Louis after armed truck stop robbery

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Veteran's Day is this Thursday but remembrances began Sunday in Florissant. More than 50 different groups were in the 18th annual Veterans Day Parade. That made the event the largest in the parade's history.

Navy veteran John Daab served on the USS Iwo Jima during the Tet Offensive in the Vietnam War. After the parade, he was named the 2021 Florissant Veteran of The Year.