WENTZVILLE, MO. — Police were working to find a suspect in western St. Charles County today. Around 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a suspect near Highway N. The person in custody was wanted in connection with a St. Louis City murder.

A suspect was found hiding in a shed behind a mobile home park near Highway N and Highway Z the St. Louis City Police took the suspect into custody.

The area of Highway Z and Highway N was closed at around 1 p.m. due to police in the area. Officers were asking the public to avoid the area while they looked for the suspect. The St. Charles County Police Department and the Wentzville Police Department were working together during this investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.