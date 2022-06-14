ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing another man last week outside of a fast-food restaurant.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 7, at about 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue, in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. Officers found the victim, identified as Kevyn Henderson, lying against the wall of the restaurant. Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 23.

Police said the suspect, identified as Terrance King, was still holding a firearm near the victim when officers arrived. King was taken into custody.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, King and Henderson both worked at the fast-food restaurant. The two men got into an argument, so a manager escorted King out of the building. King waited outside for Henderson to leave the business and another argument began

Prosecutors claim King pulled out a gun and shot Henderson several times.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged King with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.