FERGUSON, Mo. – Charges have been issued following Friday’s three-vehicle crash in Ferguson during a police chase. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Leon Russell of St. Louis. He has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while suspended.

Three people, including a toddler, were injured in the crash. Two are hospitalized with critical injuries. The third victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it all began when two men robbed a driver at gunpoint and then stole that victim’s red Dodge Charger. Officers spotted a stolen red car traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 270 at about 8:45 a.m. Friday. They started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. The driver was able to avoid the strips, drove into oncoming traffic, and ran stoplights to evade police.

The Dodge Charger eventually hit a black Hyundai sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected from the Hyundai. The suspect’s vehicle then hit another car and came to a stop. That is when police were able to place Russell under arrest.