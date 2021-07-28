Suspect charged in Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a Florissant man for allegedly robbing a Chesterfield bank last week.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, the robbery took place on July 21, around 12:15 p.m., at the Midwest BankCentre branch in the 500 block of Chesterfield Center Drive.

Police said a man walked into the bank and implied he had a weapon to threaten employees. He left with an undisclosed sum of money.

Authorities were able to track down and arrest the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Donnell Starks.

Starks was charged with first-degree robbery.

Donnell Starks