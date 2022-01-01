Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. – A man who allegedly fatally shot another man on New Year’s Eve has been charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Deonte M. Robinson, 23, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Miriam. Robinson and the victim, Sean Waldon, were arguing inside a residence over who had a faster vehicle when it escalated into a physical fight, according to Overland police.

As Waldon was getting into his vehicle with his family to leave, Robinson allegedly shot and killed. Witnesses who testified to these facts included the defendant’s mother, according to police.

Robinson was not in custody as of Saturday afternoon.