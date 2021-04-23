Suspect charged in Springfield shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Greene County prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder after a man was killed over what was called a petty argument.

Cody Browning was charged Friday in the death of 28-year-old Jacob Rowden. The victim was found Wednesday in front of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police Rowden was shot after an argument over marijuana missing from his wallet.

Investigators say Browning’s mother notified police that her son might have been been involved in the shooting.