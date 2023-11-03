ST. LOUIS – A couple woke up to a gunman in their bedroom. One person in the bed allegedly pulled a gun on the suspect, killing him. The shooter is claiming self-defense.

Investigators say John Bernard, 37, died in the shooting. As of Friday afternoon, police say the shooting was justified and that no charges will be filed.

Police got the call to the 4400 block of San Francisco Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. The scene was just north of Natural Bridge in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The victims were asleep when they woke up to a 37-year-old man standing over them. He was pointing a gun at the 37-year-old man in bed. He was able to pull a gun on the gunman, shooting and killing him.

Authorities added that the suspect was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The alleged shooter remained at the scene, according to investigators, and then police detained him. Two firearms were recovered by police.

Some north St. Louis residents are shocked over the circumstances.

“You break into a person’s house. I don’t know what they were looking for or why they did it, but you never know what’s behind that door,” said Nia Jefferson. “You always are going to be on extra alert and if you are not prepared it makes you want to be prepared. You always have to be ready.”

City police homicide detectives have been called in to take over the investigation into this case.

Anyone with more information should call police at 314-444-5371. If you would like to remain anonymous or are interested in a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.