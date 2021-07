ST. LOUIS – A 40-year-old man was shot in his leg Friday afternoon at a gas station in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of South Grand around 4 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.