ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the neck and leg Saturday at 9:50 p.m. after firing shots into a residence.

Police said the suspect fired shots into a residence in the 8700 block of Lowell when the victims, a man and woman, “returned fire, striking the suspect.”

Police found the suspect near the intersection of North Broadway and Wall Street.

The suspect is listed in critical/stable condition. Both victims were uninjured.

Police have recovered two firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.